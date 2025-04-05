Nation & World News
PSG wins record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Angers 1-0 and won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title without losing a game and with six matches to spare
PSG's supporters celebrate winning the French League One championship title after the soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PSG's supporters celebrate winning the French League One championship title after the soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 1-0 and won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title without losing a game and with six matches to spare on Saturday.

PSG needed only a draw but forward Désiré Doué got the only goal at a festive Parc des Princes bathed in sunshine to make it 23 wins in 28 games so far, with 80 goals scored and 26 conceded.

It was PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011, with the other two coming in 1986 and '94.

Coach Luis Enrique was mobbed by his staff members at the final whistle and thrown in the air as the players danced together in the center circle.

“The fans are so proud of us and we gave them this title," Luis Enrique said. “The club has so many achievements. The objectives are to play attractive soccer and to go and win trophies."

They then went on a lap of honor and celebrated in front of their fans behind the Auteuil section of the stadium.

“Throughout the season, this team has shown something," Luis Enrique said. “The fact that other soccer fans, who are not PSG fans, like our style of play is a huge honor for us.”

PSG can also secure a second straight domestic double under Spanish coach Luis Enrique by beating Reims in the French Cup final on May 24.

Later Saturday, second-placed Monaco visits Brest and Lyon hosts Lille with both sides involved in a tight race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

PSG’s attack stutters

PSG labored against an Angers side battling relegation and which has lost its last five games without scoring.

Midfielder Vitinha had a long-distance shot brilliantly saved by Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana late in the first half.

But otherwise PSG failed to trouble the visitor until the 55th minute, when Doué adroitly volleyed in Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 's pinpoint cross to the back post.

Ligue 1 top scorer Ousmane Dembélé came on in the second half but failed to add to his league-leading 21 goals.

European ambitions

PSG's dominant season was made easier by the lack of a consistent rival, with Marseille and Monaco failing to sustain a challenge.

This side will ultimately be judged in the Champions League, a trophy PSG has never won.

Next up is Aston Villa in the quarterfinals, with the first leg in Paris on Wednesday.

Marquinhos is suspended for that game. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

PSG's supporters celebrate winning the French League One championship title after the soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris Saint-Germain players throw PSG's head coach Luis Enrique in the air after they won the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PSG's Marquinhos, left, and PSG's Desire Doue celebrate their victory at the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after PSG's Desire Doue scored his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions from the side line during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PSG's Desire Doue, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PSG's supporters celebrate winning the French League One championship title after the soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

