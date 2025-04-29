PSG tries to knock out third English team in a row when it faces Arsenal in Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain returns to England for the third straight round in the Champions League as the French champion travels to Arsenal for the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday.

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title and PSG will be aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2-0 loss it suffered at Emirates Stadium in the league phase of the competition back in October.

PSG has looked like a much-improved team since then in eliminating Premier League champion Liverpool and Aston Villa in the first two knockout rounds.