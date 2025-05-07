Nation & World News
PSG beats Arsenal to reach Champions League final, will face Inter Milan for elusive title

PSG weathered one attack after another and showed remarkable adaptability to hold off and defeat an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday
PSG's Fabian Ruiz, right, celebrates with team mate Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's opening goal the Champions League semifinal, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — PSG weathered one attack after another and showed remarkable adaptability to hold off and defeat an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Deprived of the ball possession it so often enjoys, PSG looked in trouble early on but found the right answers to hurt the Gunners. It relied on counter-attacking football and an excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevail, advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

PSG reached the final of Europe's elite tournament for the second time in five years. It will take on Inter Milan on May 31 after the three-time champion defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition's history.

PSG had lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year and was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

PSG broke the deadlock in the 27th minute from a set piece after the Arsenal defense cleared a free kick toward the edge of the area. The ball bounced back into the path of Fabian Ruiz, who smashed a stunning half-volley into the back of the net.

Achraf Hakimi curled in a precise finish in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 on the night before Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

PSG's Bradley Barcola watches the ball during the Champions League semifinal, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PSG's Desire Doue, center, Arsenal's William Saliba, right, and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior challenge for the ball the Champions League semifinal, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

