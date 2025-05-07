PSG beats Arsenal to reach Champions League final, will face Inter Milan for elusive title

PARIS (AP) — PSG weathered one attack after another and showed remarkable adaptability to hold off and defeat an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Deprived of the ball possession it so often enjoys, PSG looked in trouble early on but found the right answers to hurt the Gunners. It relied on counter-attacking football and an excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevail, advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

PSG reached the final of Europe's elite tournament for the second time in five years. It will take on Inter Milan on May 31 after the three-time champion defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition's history.