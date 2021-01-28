X

Proud Boys leader was government informant, records show

Who is the leader of the Proud Boys?. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, is a Cuban-American from Little Havana in Miami. Tarrio owns a Miami T-shirt business, which also markets right-wing merchandise online. Tarrio is also an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and serves as the Florida state director of the grassroots organization called Latinos for Trump. Tarrio attended the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where protester Heather Heyer was killed after a car deliberately plowed into the crowd. Tarrio became the chairman of the Proud Boys in 2018, only one year after he joined the organization and two years after the group was first formed by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnis. Watchdog groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have described the Proud Boys as a kind of far-right fight club and hate group. In 2013, Tarrio was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for selling stolen medical devices, making him a convicted felon. Tarrio was arrested in Washington, two days ahead of protests that will coincide with the congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory. The Proud Boys are planning to take on a central role in protests planned for Wednesday in Washington seeking to bolster the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER , Associated Press

The leader of the Proud Boys, who was arrested in Washington shortly before the Capitol riot, previously worked undercover and cooperated with investigators after he was accused of fraud in 2012, court documents show.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio helped law enforcement in a variety of investigations nearly a decade ago by providing information and going undercover, the records show.

The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group that seized on the Trump administration’s policies and was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Proud Boys have railed against a “deep state” and work to break down the current government system, and so the revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as quite a surprise.

The details of Tarrio's cooperation, which was first reported Wednesday by Reuters, were found in a transcript of a 2014 hearing in federal court in Florida regarding his sentence for participating in a scheme involving the resale of diabetic test strips.

The prosecutor and Tarrio's defense attorney both cited Tarrio's extensive cooperation in arguing that his sentence of 30 months should be cut. The judge agreed to reduce his sentence to 16 months, the records show.

“Your Honor, frankly, in all the years, which is now more than 30 that I’ve been doing this, I’ve never had a client as prolific in terms of cooperating in any respect,” said Tarrio's lawyer at the time, Jeffrey Feiler, according to the transcript.

An email seeking comment was not immediately returned from a lawyer representing Tarrio in his current case. In an interview with Reuters, Tarrio denied ever cooperating with authorities.

After Tarrio’s 2012 indictment, he helped the government prosecute more than a dozen other people, the federal prosecutor told the judge, according to the transcript. Tarrio’s lawyer said he was the first defendant to cooperate in the case and was also involved in a variety of police undercover operations involving things like anabolic steroids and prescription narcotics.

“From day one, he was the one who wanted to talk to law enforcement, wanted to clear his name, wanted to straighten this out so that he could move on with his life. And he has in fact cooperated in a significant way,” the prosecutor said, according to the transcript.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4, two days before the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

He was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during an earlier protest in the nation's capital. The banner was ripped from Asbury United Methodist Church property, torn and set aflame in December.

Tarrio was seen with the sign in video of the incident posted on YouTube, according to a police report. When police pulled Tarrio over, officers found two unloaded magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag that had a capacity of 30 rounds each, authorities said.

