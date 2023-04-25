Proud Boys Jan. 6 jury to hear 2nd day of closing arguments

Tarrio, a Miami resident, is on trial with Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of a Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola was a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

Attorneys for Norden and Rehl gave their closing arguments on Monday. Lawyers for Biggs and Pezzola also are expected to make their final appeals to jurors on Tuesday before prosecutors give a rebuttal and the case goes to the jury.

Tarrio is one of the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington that day but is accused of orchestrating an attack from afar.

The foundation of the government's case, which started with jury selection in January, is a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders and members privately exchanged in encrypted chats — and publicly posted on social media — before, during and after the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Defense attorneys have tried to portray the far-right group as a drinking club that only engaged in violence for self-defense against antifascist activists.

Nicholas Smith, attorney for former Proud Boys chapter leader Nordean, said on Monday that prosecutors built their case on “misdirection and innuendo.” He told jurors there is no evidence of a conspiracy between unarmed Proud Boys who marched toward the Capitol with beer cans in their hands, pausing to stop at food trucks.

“They can’t even order McDonald’s, and they’re planning to stop what the government is calling the peaceful transfer of power?” Smith asked. “Where is the conspiracy?”

The Justice Department has already secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the founder and members of another far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers. But this is the first major trial involving leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, a neofacist group of self-described "Western chauvinists" that remains a force in mainstream Republican circles.

