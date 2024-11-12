Protests in Georgian separatist region block bridges to capital

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Protesters on Tuesday blocked bridges leading to the capital of the Georgian separatist region of Abkhazia as tensions flared in a dispute over a proposed law that would encourage Russian investment.

News reports said that police and protesters clashed at one of the bridges, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Abkhazia is a region of about 245,000 people that had been largely under separatist control since the end of a war in 1993. Georgia lost control of the rest of the region in the short 2008 war with Russia.