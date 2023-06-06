X

Protests in France as unions make last-ditch bid to resist higher retirement age

National & World News
5 hours ago
French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to President Emmanuel Macron’s higher retirement age with what may be a final surge of nationwide protests and scattered strikes Tuesday

PARIS (AP) — French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to President Emmanuel Macron's higher retirement age with what may be a final surge of nationwide protests and scattered strikes Tuesday.

A third of flights were canceled at Paris’ Orly Airport because of strikes, and about 10% of trains around France were disrupted. Some 250 marches, rallies and other actions are planned around the country on the 14th day of national protest since January over the pension reform.

Macron's move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 — and force the measure through parliament without a vote — inflamed public emotions and triggered some of France's biggest demonstrations in years.

But the intensity of anger over the pension reform has ebbed since the last big protests on May 1, and since the measure became law in April. Some see Tuesday's actions as a last big show of opposition for the movement.

Macron says the reform was needed to finance the pension system as the population ages. Unions and left-wing opponents say the changes hurt poorer workers and have argued for higher taxes on the wealthy and employers instead.

Organizers of Tuesday's protests hope to rally support ahead of a possible parliamentary debate Thursday on a bill to repeal the new retirement age.

Legislators from centrist opposition group LIOT proposed the bill to put back the retirement age to 62. While Macron's centrist party doesn't have a majority in the National Assembly, it has allied with the conservative Republicans party to push back the opposition's efforts.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
1h ago

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M
3h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
4m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
8m ago
Supreme Court opened the door to states' voting restrictions. Now a new ruling could...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s funding vote
2h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
17h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top