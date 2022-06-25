Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Police were expecting at least 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, the German news agency dpa reported. Fifteen groups critical of globalization, from Attac to the environmental organization WWF, will participate in the demonstrations. Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger.

The G-7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany on Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.