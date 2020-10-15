Protests against Nigeria's police kill 10, charges Amnesty

“These protesters have been met with violence and excessive use of force. ... Nigerians are skeptical of authorities’ pledge to end police atrocities because the past claims of reforming SARS have turned out to be empty words,” Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said in a statement issued Thursday.

“That police are still using excessive force on peaceful protesters, leading to injuries and deaths in Lagos, Ughelli, Abuja and Ogbomosho, throws through the window claims of any commitment to ending violations of human rights by Nigeria police," said Ojigho.

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's labor minister, said the man shown being beaten in the video that has sparked the demonstrations did not die as was initially reported and has been discharged from hospital.

Keyamo said the continuing protests have disrupted daily life.

“People cannot go to work, people cannot earn their daily bread,” he said.

People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. Crowds protesting against police brutality in Nigeria have taken to the streets for a sixth day across Africa's most populous nation. Fresh protests took place in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, and in the southeastern cities of Port Harcourt and Uyo on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

