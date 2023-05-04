X

Protestors arrested at DeSantis' Florida Capitol office

9 hours ago
Officials say about a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida Capitol Office, officials said.

The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.

The arrests were made by the Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol, she said.

The protestors said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor. The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders.

A number of controversial bills have been passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday. They include an abortion ban, illegal immigration restrictions and legislation targeting drags shows, the LGBTQ community and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Jamie Foxx: 'Appreciate all the love' in first Instagram post since hospitalization
