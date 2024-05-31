Protestor chains himself to a goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's match

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The start of the women's European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed on Friday after a protestor got onto the field at Hampden Park and chained himself to a goalpost.

The protestor, who appeared to use a thick bicycle lock, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “Red Card For Israel."

Policemen and other workers were seen attempting to free the protestor from the post, with players from both teams having been led away from the field during the warmup.