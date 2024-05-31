Breaking: Atlanta issues boil water advisory amid widespread outages
Protestor chains himself to a goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's match

The start of the women’s European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed after a protestor got onto the field at Hampden Park and chained himself to a goalpost
Police speak to a protestor wearing a "Red Card For Israel" T-Shirt after he chained himself to a goalpost ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match between Scotland and Israel, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 31, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

1 hour ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The start of the women's European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed on Friday after a protestor got onto the field at Hampden Park and chained himself to a goalpost.

The protestor, who appeared to use a thick bicycle lock, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “Red Card For Israel."

Policemen and other workers were seen attempting to free the protestor from the post, with players from both teams having been led away from the field during the warmup.

The match, which eventually kicked off about 30 minutes late, was being played without spectators after a decision was taken to refund ticket holders following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium calling for an immediate ceasefire, Britain's PA news agency reported, adding that demonstrators held small replica coffins.

