Protesters in Moldova demand early parliamentary election

The narrow vote reflected deep political divisions between the pro-Russia and pro-West camps in the ex-Soviet nation of 3.5 million people sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

In the presidential election held on Nov. 16, Sandu decisively defeated Dodon, who Russian President Vladimir Putin had openly endorsed.

She called last week for an end to Russia’s peacekeeping mission in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova with a majority of Russian speakers. Moldova was part of Romania before it was annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940 and its primary language is Romanian.

It is one of the poorest countries in Europe with nearly 1.2 million of its people estimated to be living abroad. It relies heavily on remittances, and closer ties with the EU are generally seen as more likely than those with Moscow to lead to a long-elusive political stability and economic recovery.