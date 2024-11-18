Protesters in Georgia's capital set up a tent camp on the main street and call for new elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Demonstrators in the capital of Georgia have set up tents on one of the city's main thoroughfares and vowed Monday to stay there around the clock to demand new parliamentary elections in the country.

An election held in October kept the governing Georgian Dream party in power, but opponents say the vote was rigged.

Several large protests have been held since then and on Sunday demonstrators closed one of the avenues that leads into the center of Tbilisi, the capital.