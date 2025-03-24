Nation & World News
Protesters demanding greater accountability march in North Macedonia over deadly nightclub fire

Thousands of protesters have marched in North Macedonia's capital Skopje demanding accountability for a nightclub fire in Kocani on March 16 that killed 59 people and injured over 100
Protesters take part in a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

By TINO TESTORIDES and COSTAS KANTOURIS – Associated Press
1 minute ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through North Macedonia's capital Skopje late Monday to demand greater accountability over a nightclub fire that killed 59 people and injured scores of others.

Demonstrators marched past government offices and parliament and applauded medical staff at a nearby hospital for their response to the tragedy.

The March 16 fire in the eastern town of Kocani broke out during an indoor pyrotechnics display at a live concert at the club, which authorities say lacked basic fire safety measures.

“We want to continue living (in North Macedonia), but we need to feel safe,” Milena Janevska, a protest organizer, said. “We expect all those responsible for the tragedy in Kocani to be held accountable.”

The protests reflect growing frustration with the government’s handling of the disaster. The opposition Social Democrats called for the resignation of Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski.

Conservative Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski acknowledged the public's anger but branded his opponents as "political vultures" seeking to weaken the government.

The corruption investigation into the fire has led to 13 arrests, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers. Authorities are investigating bribery allegations and whether the club’s operating permits were illegally obtained.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 115 injured victims of the fire were still receiving treatment abroad.

Protests have been held across the country as well as in neighboring Greece. Dozens of North Macedonian citizens stood silent for an hour in the central square of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki over the weekend.

Those who attended the silent vigil held black balloons and placards, one of which read, “Their Profits, Our Lives.” Some local residents joined them.

Twelve survivors of the fire are currently hospitalized in Greek civilian and military hospitals, many with severe burns and lung damage from smoke inhalation. Five are in Thessaloniki, which is close to the border with North Macedonia.

Protesters hold a banner that reads "The system is next" during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Protesters hold a banner that reads "The system is next" during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Protesters light their mobile phones during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

FILE - Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, left, appears before the Kosovo Tribunal in the Hague, on April 3, 2023. (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP, File)

Kosovo ex-president Thaci visits father's tomb after Hague court bars him from attending funeral

Turkey detains journalists as protests grow over the jailing of key Erdogan rival

58m ago

Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night over mayor's arrest

A sign with the CDC logo is displayed at the entrance to the agency's headquarters in Atlanta, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump will nominate acting CDC director Susan Monarez for the position, White House official says

11m ago

One state jumps into the fray over vaccine exemptions

14m ago

The Latest: Trump officials texted war plans to a group chat that included a journalist

19m ago

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board's file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.