BreakingNews
Atlanta police officer charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

Protesters angry about Ramaswamy's Ukraine aid comments ram his empty car in Iowa, campaign says

Vivek Ramaswamy's presidential campaign says protesters upset about his remarks on aid for Ukraine yelled and swore at him in Iowa before jumping into a vehicle, ramming a campaign car and speeding off

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MARGERY A. BECK – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Protesters upset about Vivek Ramaswamy's remarks on aid for Ukraine yelled and swore at the presidential candidate in Iowa on Thursday before jumping into a vehicle, ramming a campaign car and speeding off, according to his campaign.

Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said no one was in the campaign vehicle when it was hit in the central Iowa city of Grinnell, and no one was hurt in the incident. The campaign filed a police report, McLaughlin said.

“Things clearly escalated,” McLaughlin said. “(Ramaswamy) is used to dealing with protesters and handled it very calmly. So he was maybe a little more calm about it than the rest of us.”

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and the author of "Woke, Inc.," does not have a Secret Service detail. He entered the race in February as a political novice, decrying what he called a "national identity crisis" that he claims is driven by left-wing ideology.

A message left with the Grinnell police chief wasn’t immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Ramaswamy noted in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the rest of the peaceful protesters shouldn't be lumped in with the two who were responsible for ramming his campaign vehicle.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours,” he wrote. “Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors.”

During the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, Ramaswamy called it “disastrous” that the U.S. government was “protecting against an invasion across somebody else’s border” and argued Ukraine funding would be better spent on the “invasion of our own southern border.”

Grinnell, a small city east of Des Moines, is home to Grinnell College, a small liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,700 in Poweshiek County.

Ramaswamy is not the first candidate whose car has been hit while campaigning this election season.

In July, his rival Ron DeSantis was involved in a multicar accident near Chattanooga, Tennessee, en route to a campaign event. The Florida governor was uninjured when traffic on Interstate 75 slowed quickly during busy morning drive time, causing a chain reaction of state-owned vehicles.

___

Beck contributed from Omaha, Neb.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s abundance of available office space exceeds record2h ago

Credit: AP

TRUMP CO-DEFENDANT
Fulton judge rejects lawyer Sidney Powell’s request to dismiss charges
1h ago

Credit: Athens Clarke-County Police Surveillance footage

CONTINUING COVERAGE
In court, UGA casts blame to others for fatal crash
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia prison inmate killed after reported altercation
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia prison inmate killed after reported altercation
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton commissioners want answers from sheriff on inmate wristbands
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Concert featuring Martha Argerich opens 2nd international Chopin competition on period...
5m ago
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in New York City subway shooting is sentenced to life in...
19m ago
Trump's penthouse value estimate boosted by millions due to his fame, execs testify in...
20m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
1h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top