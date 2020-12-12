Protest in northern Albanian city leaves 1 officer injured

Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable and completely unreasonable” shooting, and his interior minister resigned Thursday.

But that failed to dampen the protests, which spread to other cities.

Albanian politics has been mired by infighting since the shooting, with Rama accusing opposition politicians, including President Ilir Meta, of inciting the violent protests. The center-right main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, has blamed Rama for Rasha's death and is pledging they will topple the prime minister in the April parliamentary election.

During the first three days of violence, police arrested 87 people, and a total of 246 have been charged with holding an illegal protest during the pandemic, as well as with arson and public order breaches.

Authorities say 25 police officers and four protesters have been injured.

The U.S. and the European Union have called on Albanian political parties to exercise restraint.

The daily protests in Tirana have started at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) so far and generally continue for a few hours with people trying to attack the main government building from different sides.

Albanian police operates during clashes in Tirana, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Albanian demonstrators clashed in the third day on Friday protesting for the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina