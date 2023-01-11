Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts

The judge tentatively set the retrial to begin in late March.

The 46-year-old Masterson had no comment to reporters outside court after Tuesday's hearing, and his attorney did not respond to an email requesting comment.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer has said the acts were all consensual.

The Church of Scientology played a major role during the monthlong trial, with Masterson a member and all three women former members. Prosecutors said the church dissuaded them from going public for years, which the church has denied.

The charges date to a period when Masterson was at the height of his fame, starring from 1998 until 2006 as Steven Hyde on Fox’s “That ’70s Show.” The show made stars of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace and is getting an upcoming Netflix reboot with “That ’90s Show.”

___

