Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker

The trio — purported gang members nicknamed Infant Dice, Lil Gudda and LFace, respectively — are due back in court May 11.

Whaley drove Jackson and White around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24 “looking for French bulldogs,” the felony complaint states. They found Fischer and his three charges in Hollywood.

The trio tailed Fischer as he led the dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — along the famed Sunset Boulevard, LA prosecutors wrote. They turned off the white sedan’s lights and followed him down a secluded side street.

Jackson and White jumped out and attacked Fischer, stealing Koji and Gustav in a violent struggle captured on the doorbell camera of a nearby home. They hit and choked Fischer, prosecutors alleged, and Jackson pulled out a semiautomatic gun and fired, striking Fischer once before they fled.

The camera recorded the dog walker screaming “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Over the next two days, White's father, Harold White, and Jennifer McBride, who was in a relationship with the elder White, became involved in the theft, prosecutors wrote. They allegedly helped the younger White avoid arrest, and McBride returned the dogs to police on Feb. 26.

She claimed she'd found the animals tied to a pole, police said at the time, and asked about Lady Gaga's offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.” The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

Police initially said McBride appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime. She is charged with receiving stolen property valued above $950, in addition to a count of being an accessory after the fact.

Jaylin White remains held on more than $1 million bond, jail records show. Jackson is held on just over $3 million bond, and Whaley’s bond is $1.1 million. The elder White, who is an alleged gang member nicknamed Lil Porky, was released from jail Saturday, and McBride was freed Monday pending their next court appearance.

McBride's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear if the others had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Lady Gaga and Fischer have not addressed the arrests publicly. Fischer is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence a "very close call with death" in social media posts.

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, members of the media and neighbors walk near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen in Los Angeles. The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday, April 29. Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Defense attorney Steven A. Seiden pleads for a private client bail during the arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dog and shooting of her dog walker, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Wilson ruled that no pictures or video of suspects will be permitted. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, Pool) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee addresses the court during the arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dog and shooting of her dog walker, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, Pool) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes