Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking to restrict visits to three former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders who are on trial in The Hague for war crimes because they allegedly tried to manipulate witnesses and leak confidential testimony.

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, Parliament ex-speaker Kadri Veseli and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi were all top leaders of the KLA which waged Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia and are now on trial in the Hague.

A document seen by the Associated Press on Thursday showed that prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers - a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was set up at The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security - had found that individuals visiting the three defendants had later approached protected witnesses “attempting to prevent or influence their testimony.”