Prosecutors reopen investigation into PSG over alleged discrimination in recruiting

Paris prosecutors are investigating alleged discrimination by Paris Saint-Germain years ago, following a complaint by France's Human Rights League that club scouts illegally profiled potential recruits based on their origins.

Prosecutors told The Associated Press the investigation was reopened in May. The case is related to events which happened several years ago and was the subject of an initial investigation that was ended in August 2022. The Human Rights League confirmed to the AP it filed the lawsuit.

The prosecutor's office said it received a new complaint “for discrimination on the grounds of origin, and computerised storage of data revealing racial or ethnic origins.”