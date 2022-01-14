Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

The decision in the case of Gang Chen is expected to be finalized by the Justice Department in the coming weeks, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The move comes as the Justice Department conducts an internal review of its investigations and prosecutions of university professors in the United States accused of concealing their ties to China. Those investigations are part of the China Initiative, an effort launched by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese digital espionage and trade secret theft. The review is expected to be done shortly.