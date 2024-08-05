Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct following newspaper raid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two special prosecutors said Monday that they plan to file a criminal obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town's newspaper, and that the newspaper's staff committed no crimes.

It wasn't clear from the prosecutors' lengthy report whether they planned to charge former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody with a felony or a misdemeanor, and either is possible. They also hadn't filed their criminal case as of Monday, and that could take days because they were working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which stepped in at the request of its Kansas counterpart.

The prosecutors detailed events before, during and after the Aug. 11, 2023, raid on the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher, Eric Meyer. The report suggested that Marion police, led by then-Chief Cody, conducted a poor investigation that led them to “reach erroneous conclusions” that Meyer and reporter Phyllis Zorn had committed identity theft or other computer crimes.