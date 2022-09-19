BreakingNews
Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990

St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar, center, speaks at a news conference on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, flanked by Lincoln County prosecutor Michael Wood, left, and St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell at the St. Louis County government building in Clayton, Mo. St. Louis-area prosecutors say a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims’ bodies were found, said that Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
St. Louis-area prosecutors say a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.

Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings after O'Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened the cold case and linked one of the killings to Muehlberg through DNA testing, authorities said at a news conference.

Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims' bodies were found, announced four new counts of first-degree murder against Muehlberg for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little.

“It may have taken a while, but your family member was not forgotten,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told relatives of the victims who attended the news conference.

Lohmar said all of the killings had connections to an area of south St. Louis that was known at the time for prostitution, but he declined to elaborate. He said authorities have not determined a motive for the killings.

Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the killing of Kenneth Atchison. Lohmar said Muehlberg killed Atchison in a dispute over money.

The body of one of the victims was found in O’Fallon, prompting Weber to reopen the case in 2008. She began trying to find a match of DNA samples. Finally, this spring, DNA evidence connected Muehlberg to Mihan.

“Incredible!” Weber said when asked about her reaction to the DNA match.

Prosecutors then began talking to Muehlberg and agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for his cooperation, which led to his eventual confession, Lohmar said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Muehlberg wrote a letter to Weber in August expressing remorse for the killings.

“I must live with my past — the good and bad parts. No more running,” he wrote.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said authorities continue to investigate to see if Muehlberg might have committed other crimes.

“There's at least some indication out there to suggest that,” Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said.

Dawn McIntosh, the daughter of Donna Reitmeyer, said she was thrilled to learn of the charges.

“Because I don’t think she rested in peace knowing that he was still out there," McIntosh said of her mother. "So I’m glad he was caught.”

Saundra Kuehnle, now 75, recalled that her daughter Robyn had three dimples and a smile that lit up the room. Mihan was just 18 when she died.

“I had hounded the police and detectives forever, off and on, over the years,” Kuehnle said. “A long time to wait, but everything in God’s time.”

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

Dawn McIntosh hugs O'Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, after a news conference announcing that a man has been charged for killing four women in the St. Louis area in 1990 in Clayton, Mo. McIntosh's mother, Donna Reiteyer, was one of the victims. Authorities say Gary Muehlberg, who is already in prison for an unrelated murder, has confessed to killing the women. Weber is credited with reopening the case. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Dawn McIntosh hugs O'Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, after a news conference announcing that a man has been charged for killing four women in the St. Louis area in 1990 in Clayton, Mo. McIntosh's mother, Donna Reiteyer, was one of the victims. Authorities say Gary Muehlberg, who is already in prison for an unrelated murder, has confessed to killing the women. Weber is credited with reopening the case. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Dawn McIntosh hugs O'Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, after a news conference announcing that a man has been charged for killing four women in the St. Louis area in 1990 in Clayton, Mo. McIntosh's mother, Donna Reiteyer, was one of the victims. Authorities say Gary Muehlberg, who is already in prison for an unrelated murder, has confessed to killing the women. Weber is credited with reopening the case. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Ann Atchison, daughter-in-law to Kenneth Atchison, records a joint county prosecutor press conference at the St. Louis County government building in Clayton, Mo., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while standing with other family members of the victims of convicted killer, Gary Muehlberg. St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar, St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Lincoln County prosecutor Michael Wood added new charges against Muehlberg of several murders in each of their counties. Muehlberg was convicted for the 1993 killing of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison of St. Louis County. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Ann Atchison, daughter-in-law to Kenneth Atchison, records a joint county prosecutor press conference at the St. Louis County government building in Clayton, Mo., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while standing with other family members of the victims of convicted killer, Gary Muehlberg. St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar, St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Lincoln County prosecutor Michael Wood added new charges against Muehlberg of several murders in each of their counties. Muehlberg was convicted for the 1993 killing of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison of St. Louis County. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Ann Atchison, daughter-in-law to Kenneth Atchison, records a joint county prosecutor press conference at the St. Louis County government building in Clayton, Mo., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while standing with other family members of the victims of convicted killer, Gary Muehlberg. St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar, St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Lincoln County prosecutor Michael Wood added new charges against Muehlberg of several murders in each of their counties. Muehlberg was convicted for the 1993 killing of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison of St. Louis County. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

