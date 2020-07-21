Prosecutors: Company, CEO tried to export chemicals to China

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said Tao Jiang, president and CEO of Broad Tech System Inc., has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence along with his company and Bohr Winn-Shih, a company equipment engineer.

Weisman’s office said Monday the company was involved in a scheme to ship chemicals used in microchip manufacturing from Rhode Island to a company in China, in violation of the federal Export Control Reform Act.