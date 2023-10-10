BreakingNews
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest

Prosecutors ask judge to take steps to protect potential jurors' identities in 2020 election case

Prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington to take steps to protect the privacy and identity of prospective jurors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Prosecutors on Tuesday urged the judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case in Washington to take steps to protect the identity of prospective jurors, citing the former president's “continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings.”

Special counsel Jack Smith's team said in court papers they are concerned about what Trump “may do with social media research on potential jurors” in the case accusing the former Republican president of illegally plotting to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. They pointed to Trump's recent disparagement of the clerk of the New York judge overseeing a civil case against him that caused the judge to issue a limited gag order.

Smith's team wants the judge to issue a written questionnaire to weed out potential jurors before jury selection begins in the case scheduled for trial in March. They are asking the judge to prohibit both sides from using information gained through juror research for any purpose other than jury selection, and to require both to make sure that anyone who has access to jury materials understands they cannot publicly disclose the information.

"Such a precaution is not only necessary to ensure that all parties handle sensitive juror information responsibly, but also so that the Court can assure prospective and seated jurors in this case that no party will improperly use their names or other identifying information," prosecutors wrote.

John Lauro, an attorney for Trump, did not immediately return a message seeking comment but the government’s motion indicates that defense attorneys oppose it.

____

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest32m ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
1h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
53m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
10m ago
Algeria forces Francophone schools to adopt Arabic curriculum but says all languages are...
17m ago
In ‘Goth: A History,’ The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces the often-misunderstood...
17m ago
Featured

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
21h ago
Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is TODAY
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top