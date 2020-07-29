Prosecutors: Agents will probe crimes, not bust protests

Krueger, who is a Trump appointee, said he spent the last week updating local and state authorities on the agents’ mission, but the media has confused the agents' mission with what's happening in Portland.

“If you use the words Portland, Oregon, you only sow confusion,” he said. “You will not see federal agents amassing on the streets of Milwaukee. These aren't beat cops. They're trained investigators."

He said a total of 25 to 30 agents from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alochol, Tobacco and Firearms would be deployed in Milwaukee. Ten who arrived this month are in the city temporarily. The others will be permanently assigned to the city.

In Detroit, federal authorities said dozens of agents and deputy marshals are being assigned to the city to combat gun violence and arrest fugitives, among other tasks. They will collaborate with Detroit police.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said “federal troops” are not patrolling the streets and he dismissed as “irresponsible rhetoric” any suggestion that the government wants to disrupt lawful protests against racism and excessive police force.

Earlier this week, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said more than 500 guns were seized during a recent four-week period. He welcomed any additional federal help.

