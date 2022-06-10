ajc logo
Prosecutor who charged Michigan cop praised by his critics

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

National & World News
By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE, Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
A Michigan prosecutor who charged a police officer with murder in the shooting of Patrick Lyoya is being praised by some of his early critics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the head, claiming he was too cozy with local law enforcement.

Chris Becker’s response: This is what I was elected to do.

Becker, a Republican, filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, whose fatal shot following a traffic stop on April 4 was recorded on a bystander's phone. The announcement was praised by critics who for weeks had said that Michigan's Democratic attorney general should take over.

"I was shocked, to be quite honest. I was absolutely shocked. I didn't expect that," said Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, who previously had said that an unbiased investigation by Becker's office was not possible.

“We’re thankful for Chris having that fortitude to bring the charge that we feel comfortable with. Now we’ll have to continue to fight in the courts,” Jackson said.

Schurr, 31, was released from jail Friday after appearing in court by video. Bond was set at $100,000, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Defense attorneys insist the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya, 26, a refugee from Congo.

The courtroom benches were full of spectators, some wearing T-shirts with pro-police slogans, including #StandwithSchurr. As dozens of Schurr supporters departed, many embracing, they were met by pro-Lyoya demonstrators chanting, “Justice for Patrick!" The Schurr crowd said little. One white man tried to debate with the pro-Lyoya group but was quickly shouted down.

The practice of state prosecutors handling police shootings has become common, especially in tense, high-profile cases with diverging public opinion and perceptions that local authorities favor officers. In Minnesota, the attorney general's office won convictions against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd and Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Maine has long given its attorney general sole power in such cases. California requires the attorney general to investigate fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians. New York created a special unit within the attorney general’s office. Minnesota state prosecutors take cases upon request.

In Michigan, Becker could have asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to step in — an option for a prosecutor who has a conflict of interest or needs certain expertise — but he said it wasn’t necessary.

The son of a longtime local newspaper sports editor, Becker was elected Kent County prosecutor in 2016 after years as a trial lawyer in the same office.

He dismissed claims that he couldn’t fairly examine the acts of a police officer in Grand Rapids, the largest city in western Michigan with a population of roughly 200,000.

“We are our own entity,” he said Thursday. “We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them, but we don’t work for them.”

Local defense attorney Rick Zambon said earlier criticism of Becker was unfair.

“I’ve been dealing with him for 30 years,” Zambon said. “I’ve always found him to be a forthright, open-minded person. He doesn’t play politics. ... I don’t always agree with his charging decisions, but I can’t say they’re not without a lot of thought.”

Nessel, who repeatedly said she was willing to take the Lyoya case if asked, complimented the “exhaustive review” by state police and Becker’s office. Lyoya's family, too, said the second-degree murder charge fit.

Ven Johnson, a lawyer who is expected to file a lawsuit over the shooting, was scheduling media interviews this week with Lyoya's family to express anger over the pace of the investigation before Becker signaled that his decision was in.

“While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction,” co-counsel Ben Crump said.

After the charge was announced, protesters gathered outside City Hall and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Some weren't satisfied.

“I appreciate the second-degree murder, but to me it’s still like a slap in the face, to be honest, because I need first-degree,” said Jimmy Barwan, 25, of Grand Rapids. “Life without parole.”

Second-degree murder in Michigan can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, but offenders typically get an opportunity for parole.

“A Black man would not get any chance of parole,” Jalauna Williams, 20, of Grand Rapids, said.

Becker was asked by a reporter if he was trying to send a message to police with the murder charge.

“I'm never big on sending messages with charges,” he replied. “I'm not thinking that Kent County officers or any police officers in general thought they had a license to go out and do something like this. This is not a message. This is just based on the facts.”

___

White reported from Detroit. Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Pro-Patrick Lyoya protesters kneel and chant in the hallway outside the courtroom after police officer Christopher Schurr is arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder in Lyoya's death Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Pro-Patrick Lyoya protesters kneel and chant in the hallway outside the courtroom after police officer Christopher Schurr is arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder in Lyoya's death Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Pro-Patrick Lyoya protesters kneel and chant in the hallway outside the courtroom after police officer Christopher Schurr is arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder in Lyoya's death Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Defense attorneys, from left, Mark Dodge, Matthew Borgula, Mikayla S. Hamilton and David Dodge prepare for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr's arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Defense attorneys, from left, Mark Dodge, Matthew Borgula, Mikayla S. Hamilton and David Dodge prepare for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr's arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Defense attorneys, from left, Mark Dodge, Matthew Borgula, Mikayla S. Hamilton and David Dodge prepare for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr's arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya and supporters of Christopher Schurr are separated by Kent County Sheriff deputies in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya and supporters of Christopher Schurr are separated by Kent County Sheriff deputies in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya and supporters of Christopher Schurr are separated by Kent County Sheriff deputies in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears on a monitor for his video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr wait for Schurr's arraignment to begin at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr wait for Schurr's arraignment to begin at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr wait for Schurr's arraignment to begin at the Kent County Courthouse Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Patrick Lyoya exchange words with supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr inside a hallway after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Patrick Lyoya exchange words with supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr inside a hallway after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters for Patrick Lyoya exchange words with supporters for Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr inside a hallway after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A protester records Grand Rapids police officers on their phone as they place another protester under arrest inside the lobby of the Grand Rapids Police Department after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A protester records Grand Rapids police officers on their phone as they place another protester under arrest inside the lobby of the Grand Rapids Police Department after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A protester records Grand Rapids police officers on their phone as they place another protester under arrest inside the lobby of the Grand Rapids Police Department after the arraignment of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya follow supporters of Christopher Schurr back to Grand Rapids Police headquarters after Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya follow supporters of Christopher Schurr back to Grand Rapids Police headquarters after Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Lyoya follow supporters of Christopher Schurr back to Grand Rapids Police headquarters after Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A Patrick Lyoya supporter talks with a Kent County Sheriff Deputy as supporters of Christopher Schurr also gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A Patrick Lyoya supporter talks with a Kent County Sheriff Deputy as supporters of Christopher Schurr also gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A Patrick Lyoya supporter talks with a Kent County Sheriff Deputy as supporters of Christopher Schurr also gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Patrick Lyoya supporters and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Schurr and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Schurr and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Patrick Schurr and supporters of Christopher Schurr confront one another in the hallway outside of Kent County District Court where Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for a Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Family and friends of Christopher Schurr exit Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Family and friends of Christopher Schurr exit Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Family and friends of Christopher Schurr exit Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Supporters of Christopher Schurr gather in the hallway and listen on a live stream outside of Kent County District Court as Grand Rapids Police officer Schurr appeared on video from jail, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge facing a packed courtroom set bond Friday at $100,000 for Schurr, a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

