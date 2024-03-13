Nation & World News

Prosecutor urges jury to convict Michigan school shooter's dad, says he could have prevented tragedy

A jury in Michigan is hearing closing arguments in the trial of a Michigan school shooter's father
James Crumbley turns to look for family members after it was announced they were present in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

By ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors to convict the father of a Michigan school shooter on Wednesday, saying he ignored the "easiest, most glaring opportunities" to prevent the killing of four students, especially when confronted with his son's violent classroom drawing.

Instead of taking Ethan Crumbley home, James Crumbley left Oxford High School with his wife and made DoorDash runs, passing near their home during deliveries, prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

He didn't check the house for the gun until after he learned that someone had shot up the school. That's when he called 911.

“This case is not about holding James Crumbley responsible for what his son did," McDonald said. “It’s about his legal duty and his failure to perform it.”

Crumbley, 47, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to safely secure the gun used by 15-year-old Ethan and not seeking help for the boy's mental distress.

Parents in Michigan have a “legal duty” to exercise reasonable care to prevent their child from harming others, the prosecutor said.

“James Crumbley was presented with the easiest, most glaring opportunities to prevent the deaths of four students and he did nothing," McDonald said. “He did nothing — over and over and over again.”

The boy took the gun to school, killing four students and wounding seven more people on Nov. 30, 2021. Investigators said a cable that could have locked the gun was still in its package.

McDonald demonstrated for the jury how to use it, picking up the murder weapon, inserting a lock and removing the keys.

“Ten seconds,” she said, “of the easiest, simplest thing.”

Ethan's mental state was declining: He made a macabre drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment and added disturbing phrases, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead.”

But the parents declined to take Ethan home following a brief meeting at the school, accepting only a list of mental health providers. They didn't tell school staff that a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun had been purchased by James Crumbley just four days earlier.

Ethan called it “my beauty” on social media. He pulled it from his backpack and began shooting. No one had checked the bag.

Earlier in November 2021, he wrote in his journal that he needed help for his mental health "but my parents don’t listen to me so I can’t get any help.”

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman rested her case after calling just one witness, Ethan's aunt. James Crumbley declined to testify, telling the judge he understood the risks and benefits of speaking to the jury.

“He didn't know that his son knew where those firearms were,” Lehman told the jury. “Absence of evidence ... can be your reasonable doubt.”

The victims were Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Tate Myre, 16.

The Crumbleys are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting committed by a child. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month.

Testifying at her own trial, she told the jury that she wouldn’t have done anything differently.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

Karen Crumbley, the sister of James Crumbley takes the stand in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

James Crumbley enters the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman prepares to whisper in the ear of James Crumbley, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded more at Oxford High School. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of failing to safely store a handgun used by his son in the 2021 attack and ignoring signs of the boy's mental despair. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

In a frame grab from video, Jams Crumbley is arrested in Detroit. Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded more at Oxford High School. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of failing to safely store a handgun used by his son in the 2021 attack and ignoring signs of the boy's mental despair. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Lt. Timothy Willis holds up Ethan Crumbley's journal during the trial of James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded more at Oxford High School. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to safely store a handgun used by his son in the 2021 attack and ignoring signs of the boy's mental despair. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

In a frame grab from video, the empty gun case and ammunition box are seen on the bed of James and Jennifer Crumbley during the trial for James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are focusing on the morning of the tragedy at Oxford High School in 2021 when four students were killed later that day. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the killings. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald takes the gun, described as the murder weapon, from Special Agent Brett Brandon during the James Crumbley trial, in the Oakland County Courtroom on March 11, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. He is accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring signs of his son Ethan Crumbley's mental distress. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter is escorted out of court during a break, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are focusing on the morning of the tragedy at Oxford High School in 2021 when four students were killed later that day. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the killings. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Nicole Beausoleil, mother of Oxford High shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin, sits as video is played showing the shooting at Oxford H.S., Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded more at Oxford High School and is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to safely store a handgun used by his son in the 2021 attack and ignoring signs of the boy's mental despair. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Targets are seen hanging in the bedroom of Ethan Crumbley during the trial for James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are focusing on the morning of the tragedy at Oxford High School in 2021 when four students were killed later that day. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the killings. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

