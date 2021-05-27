Prosecutor urges jury to convict man in Iowa runner's death

“The way he reacts with that anger is to stab this young woman to death and to dump her body in a cornfield,” said Brown, an assistant attorney general.

Bahena Rivera knew for five weeks where he had hidden Tibbetts' body under corn stalks in a remote cornfield, as investigators worked to try to find out what had caused the “sweet young woman” to disappear, Brown said.

The one-hour closing argument came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. Jurors could begin deliberating later Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutors had called one rebuttal witness to establish an alibi for Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, whom the defense has suggested may have been involved.

Jack worked on a bridge project in Dubuque, Iowa, until 7 p.m. on July 18, 2018, about an hour before Tibbetts was abducted and killed in their hometown of Brooklyn, his former supervisor Nick Wilson testified.

Wilson’s testimony suggested that Jack would not have been able to be in Brooklyn when Tibbetts disappeared. Brooklyn is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) away from Dubuque, or more than a two-hour drive.

Wilson said that after Jack got off of work, he grilled and drank beer with other crew members at a hotel that evening and was at work the next morning at 5:30 a.m.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown cross examines Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Credit: Kelsey Kremer Credit: Kelsey Kremer