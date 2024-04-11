Prosecutor to decide if Georgia lieutenant governor should be charged in election meddling case

ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor has been assigned to look into whether Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones should face criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia announced Thursday that its executive director, Pete Skandalakis, will handle the matter after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was barred from prosecuting Jones as part of her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

Jones was one of 16 state Republicans who signed a certificate stating that Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state's " duly elected and qualified " electors. As a state senator in the wake of the election, he also sought a special session of Georgia's Legislature aimed at overturning Democrat Joe Biden's narrow win in the state.