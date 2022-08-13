ajc logo
X

Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'

Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

National & World News
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime, as the renowned author of "The Satanic Verses" remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

“This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie,” Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge while leaving him “hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks.”

“He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence,” Barone added.

Matar, 24, is accused of attacking Rushdie on Friday as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute, a nonprofit education and retreat center.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on a ventilator and unable to speak, his agent Andrew Wylie said Friday evening. Rushdie was likely to lose the injured eye.

The attack was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for “The Satanic Verses.”

Authors, activists and government officials cited Rushdie's courage for his longtime advocacy of free speech despite the risks to his own safety. Writer and longtime friend Ian McEwan called Rushdie “an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists across the world,” and actor-author Kal Penn cited him as a role model “for an entire generation of artists, especially many of us in the South Asian diaspora toward whom he’s shown incredible warmth.”

President Joe Biden said Saturday in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked and saddened” by the attack.

“Salman Rushdie — with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced — stands for essential, universal ideals,” the statement read. “Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society.”

Rushdie, a native of India who has since lived in Britain and the U.S., is known for his surreal and satirical prose style, beginning with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight's Children,” in which he sharply criticized India's then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

“The Satanic Verses” drew death threats after it was published in 1988, with many Muslims regarding as blasphemy a dream sequence based on the life of the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Rushdie's book had already been banned and burned in India, Pakistan and elsewhere before Iran's Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989.

Khomeini died that same year, but the fatwa remains in effect. Iran’s current supreme leader, Khamenei, never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the writer.

Investigators were working to determine whether the assailant, born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published, acted alone.

District Attorney Schmidt alluded to the fatwa as a potential motive in arguing arguing against bail.

“Even if this court were to set a million dollars bail, we stand a risk that bail could be met,” Schmidt said.

“His resources don’t matter to me. We understand that the agenda that was carried out yesterday is something that was adopted and it’s sanctioned by larger groups and organizations well beyond the jurisdictional borders of Chautauqua County,” the prosecutor said.

Authorities said Matar is from Fairview, New Jersey. He was born in the United States to Lebanese parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon, the mayor of the village, Ali Tehfe, told The Associated Press.

Flags of Iran-backed Shia militant group Hezbollah and portraits of leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his late predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani are visible across the village, which also has a small Christian population.

Journalists visiting the village Saturday were asked to leave. Hezbollah spokespeople did not respond to inquiries about Matar and the attack.

Iran's theocratic government and its state-run media assigned no motive for the attack. In Tehran, some Iranians interviewed by the AP praised the attack on an author they believe tarnished the Islamic faith, while others worried it would further isolate their country.

An AP reporter witnessed the attacker stab or punch Rushdie about 10 or 15 times. Dr. Martin Haskell, a physician who was among those who rushed to help, described Rushdie's wounds as "serious but recoverable."

Event moderator Henry Reese, 73, suffered a facial injury and was treated and released from a hospital, police said. He and Rushdie had planned to discuss the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile.

A state trooper and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to Rushdie’s lecture, and state police said the trooper made the arrest. But afterward some longtime visitors to the center questioned why there wasn’t tighter security given the threats against Rushdie and a bounty of more than $3 million on his head.

The stabbing reverberated from the tranquil town of Chautauqua to the United Nations, which issued a statement expressing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ horror and stressing that free expression and opinion should not be met with violence.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the publication of “The Satanic Verses,” often-violent protests erupted across the Muslim world against Rushdie, who was born to a Muslim family and has long identified as a nonbeliever, once calling himself “a hardline atheist.”

At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included an around-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir about the fatwa titled “Joseph Anton,” the pseudonym Rushdie used while in hiding. He said during a New York talk that year that terrorism was really the art of fear.

“The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid,” he said.

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don’t pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks, and most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night.

The center is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.

At a Friday evening vigil, a few hundred residents and visitors gathered for prayer, music and a long moment of silence.

“Hate can’t win,” one man shouted.

___

Italie reported from New York. Associated Press journalist Kareem Chehayeb contributed to this report from Beirut.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, second from right, listens as his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, center, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Hadi Matar, 24, second from right, listens as his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, center, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, second from right, listens as his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, center, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, listens while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during the arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Hadi Matar, 24, listens while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during the arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, listens while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during the arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
This still image from video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

This still image from video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This still image from video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather at an evening vigil for author Salman Rushdie after was attacked, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

People gather at an evening vigil for author Salman Rushdie after was attacked, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather at an evening vigil for author Salman Rushdie after was attacked, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather at an evening vigil pray and observe a moment of silence after an attack on author Salman Rushdie, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

People gather at an evening vigil pray and observe a moment of silence after an attack on author Salman Rushdie, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather at an evening vigil pray and observe a moment of silence after an attack on author Salman Rushdie, Friday Aug. 12, 2022, in Chautauqua, N.Y. Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York earlier today. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers bloom outside the Chautauqua Institution welcome center in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Flowers bloom outside the Chautauqua Institution welcome center in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers bloom outside the Chautauqua Institution welcome center in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Credit: Joshua Goodman

Combined ShapeCaption
People scan publications at a news stand in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

People scan publications at a news stand in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
People scan publications at a news stand in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
A Lebanese youth walks next to portraits of killed Hezbollah fighters in the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

A Lebanese youth walks next to portraits of killed Hezbollah fighters in the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Combined ShapeCaption
A Lebanese youth walks next to portraits of killed Hezbollah fighters in the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Combined ShapeCaption
Portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are displayed at the entrance of the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are displayed at the entrance of the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Combined ShapeCaption
Portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are displayed at the entrance of the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Yaroun, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where the parents of Hadi Matar emigrated from. On Friday, Matar, 24, born in Fairview, N.J., attacked author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. His birth was a decade after "The Satanic Verses" was first published. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

Editors' Picks
‘It’s unknown territory’: Braves’ Max Fried dealing with first concussion22h ago
Teacher: We have to reclaim our power and public school mission
Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman College
The Latest
Prosecutor: Stabbing of author, ex-Emory prof Salman Rushdie ‘preplanned’
1m ago
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
1h ago
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
21h ago
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
23h ago
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top