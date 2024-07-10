Nation & World News

Prosecutor says Alec Baldwin 'violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety' in openings at trial

A prosecutor says Alec Baldwin “violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety” in opening statements at his involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico
By MORGAN LEE AND ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors that Alec Baldwin "violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety" in opening statements Wednesday at his trial for involuntary manslaughter.

“The evidence will show that someone who played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin,” special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said.

She emphasized that the set of the film “Rust,” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, “a vibrant 42-year-old rising star,” was shot and killed, was a workplace.

“The evidence will show that like in many workplaces, there are people who act in a reckless manner and place other people in danger,” Johnson said. “That, you will hear, is the defendant.”

Johnson walked the jurors through the events leading up to the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting. She said on that day, Baldwin declined multiple opportunities for standard safety checks before the rehearsal and instead “did his own thing” with the revolver at the rehearsal where Hutchins was killed.

“He cocks the hammer, points it straight at Miss Hutchins, and fires that gun, sending that live bullet right into Miss Hutchins body,” Johnson said.

Johnson is a relative newcomer to the case, appointed in late April by the Santa Fe district attorney’s office.

The trial will delve into the confluence of gun safety, high-wattage celebrity and a low-budget Western movie on the remote ranch set.

The 16 jurors — 11 women and five men — come from a region with strong currents of gun ownership and safety informed by backcountry hunting. Four of the jurors will be deemed alternates while the other 12 deliberate once they get the case.

The shooting death of cinematographer Hutchins nearly three years ago sent shock waves through the film industry and led to one felony charge against Baldwin that could result in up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. He entered the courtroom with a disposable coffee cup in his hand. His wife Hilaria Baldwin and brother, Stephen Baldwin, were seated close by in the audience, among relatives and friends of the defendant.

He sat surrounded by his lawyers, wearing a dark blue suit in the downtown Santa Fe courthouse a short drive from the movie-ranch setting of scenes from “Rust.”

Baldwin has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Unaware that it was loaded with a live round, he said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

Prosecutors have said they’ll present evidence that Baldwin went “off script” and failed to follow basic industry standards for firearms safety when he pointed the firearm at Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021.

Baldwin, the star of "Beetlejuice," "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "30 Rock," has been a household name as an actor and public personality for more than three decades.

In court filings, defense attorneys have highlighted that the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, already has been found responsible for the shooting, along with testimony that the gun had been checked by an assistant director before it was handed to Baldwin — and that the shooting was incomprehensible and shocking to the entire movie crew because of their belief that there was no live ammunition on set.

Prosecutors have two alternative standards for proving the charge. One is based on the negligent use of a firearm. The other is proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin acted with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.

Testimony at trial will delve into shortcomings in a final safety check of the gun before Baldwin began rehearsing with it, as well as the mechanics of the weapon and whether it could have fired without a trigger pull. The live bullet that killed Hutchins also wounded director Joel Souza.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

___ For more coverage of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/alec-baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin listens during his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives for his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court with attorney Luke Nikas, left, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Hilaria Baldwin listens during her husband actor Alec Baldwin's hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin interacts with his wife Hilaria Baldwin during his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson speaks during actor Alec Baldwin's hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin, right, arrives for his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court with attorney Luke Nikas, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives for his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Actor Stephen Baldwin listens during his brother Alec Baldwin's hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court after jury selection in his involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey leaves court after jury selection in Actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin, left, sits with his lawyer Luke Nikas, in District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, July 8, 2024, during a preliminary hearing in his involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on the set of the film, "Rust." (Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Credit: AP

The media gathers outside of the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico where Alec Baldwin participated in a pretrial hearing, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Santa Fe, NM. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin wipes his eyes during a pretrial hearing pretrial hearing Monday, July 8, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. The actor's involuntary manslaughter trial starts July 9 with jury selection. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Credit: AP

