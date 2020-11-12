Prosecutor reads racist messages by Ahmaud Arbery's killer

Langford at first said he didn't recall receiving the message. Then after reviewing a transcript of the exchange, he answered: “He was referring to a raccoon, I believe.”

Evans also cited a photo Langford posted to Facebook last year to which Travis McMichael replied: “Sayonara,” along with an offensive term for Asians followed by an expletive. Langford said he didn't recall that, either.

Defense attorneys for both McMichaels have denied any racist motives in the shooting. Right after the Feb. 23 shooting, Gregory McMichael told police that he and his son armed themselves and got in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging when the McMichaels pursued him. Their defense attorneys insisted in court Thursday that's not true.

“We have substantial evidence that, on the day in question, Mr. Arbery was not a jogger,” said Robert Rubin, one of Travis McMichael's attorneys. “He was there for nefarious purposes.”

Rubin gave no evidence in court that Arbery was doing anything wrong the day he was shot.

Langford's wife, Ashley Langford, testified that Travis McMichael expressed remorse about shooting Arbery.

“He told me he wished it never happened like that,” she said. “He prayed for Ahmaud's mother and his family daily.”

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley made no decision on bond for either of the McMichaels. He was still hearing testimony Thursday afternoon.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said outside the Glynn County courthouse that the McMichaels should remain jailed pending trial because “those guys are dangerous.” She also said she doubted they had regrets.

“I live right there in the community,” Cooper-Jones said. “Nobody reached out to say, `I'm sorry for your loss.' I don't think they are remorseful at all.”

The McMichaels weren’t arrested until the cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. In June, a grand jury indicted both McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, on charges.

Each is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael's mother, Lee McMichael, testified that he lived with her and his father, has a 4-year-old son and doesn't have a passport. His attorneys cited his past service as a U.S. Coast Guard mechanic as proof of his character.

“In no way, shape or form is Travis hateful towards any group of people, nor does he look down on anyone based on race, religion or beliefs," Curt Hall, a former Coast Guard roommate of Travis McMichael who described himself as “multiracial,” wrote in a letter supporting bond for his friend.

Gregory McMichael, 64, is a retired investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney's office and a former Glynn County police officer.

The McMichaels’ attorneys are also asking the judge to reject the indictment’s malice murder charge, saying it was written in a way that improperly “charges two crimes in one count.” They made a similar argument for tossing out a charge of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan was previously denied bond. His attorney has argued in court motions that the entire indictment should be dismissed.

In this image made from video, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, from left, accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga. in Feb. 2020, speak among themselves in the Glynn County detention center in Brunswick, Ga. before the beginning of a bond hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine) Credit: Lewis Levine Credit: Lewis Levine