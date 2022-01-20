Prosecutor: Norway mass killer still 'a very dangerous man'

Storrvik called it “a paradox that a person is treated so badly in prison that he never gets better. He never gets out.”

A psychiatrist who has observed him since 2012 testified Wednesday that Breivik can't be trusted. A prison official told the judges hearing the parole request "there is an imminent danger" that, if released, Breivik would again commit serious crimes.

Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. He has three cells to himself in the high-security wing of Skien prison. The cells are equipped with video game consoles, a television, a DVD player, electronic typewriter, newspapers and exercise machines. He also has daily access to a larger exercise yard.

In 2016, he sued the government, saying his isolation from other prisoners, frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his human rights.

He was declared criminally sane at his trial, although the prosecution argued that he was psychotic. He didn’t appeal his sentence but unsuccessfully sued the government for human rights violations for denying him the right to communicate with sympathizers.

Although Norway’s maximum prison sentence is 21 years, Breivik could be held longer under a provision that allows authorities to keep criminals in prison for as long as they’re considered a menace to society.

The three-judge Telemark District Court is expected to rule on his parole request later this month.

Caption Co-judge Henriette Thoner, left, and judge Dag Bjoervik listen to Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, back to camera, on the first day of a hearing where he is seeking parole, in Skien, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Breivik, the far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in massacres in Norway in 2011, appeared at a parole hearing Tuesday, seemingly more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten Caption Co-judge Henriette Thoner, left, and judge Dag Bjoervik listen to Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, back to camera, on the first day of a hearing where he is seeking parole, in Skien, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Breivik, the far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in massacres in Norway in 2011, appeared at a parole hearing Tuesday, seemingly more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten