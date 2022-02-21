Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment

“No drug is safe right now,” he said.

Detectives were working to determine where the drugs were obtained and “will vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs" police said in a statement Monday.

The three women and two men who died were found in an apartment, along with a 29-year-old woman and an infant who were alive, after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released, but police said they ranged in age from 24 to 32.

The 29-year-old woman was receiving medical care, police said, while the 4-month-old infant was released after being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police have not said whether the baby's parents were among those found dead.