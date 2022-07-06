Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event

But Raimondi said it appeared at this point that the avalanche couldn't have been anticipated.

"The unpredictability in this moment is the chief protagonist,'' he said.

Forensic police investigators dispatched from the city of Parma took samples Wednesday from some of the remains recovered to try to determine if they belonged to any of the people missing.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Canazei and smaller towns at the base of mountains in the Dolomite range issued ordinances closing off the Marmolada peak to hikers. Some people ignored the orders and scrambled up the lower slopes.

Authorities have cited a weeks-long heat wave in northern Italy and scant winter snowfall as likely factors in the weekend breakup of the glacier, which has dramatically shrank over decades.

Last weekend, the temperature on Marmolada topped 10 degrees Celsius (50 F), unusually high for early summer, authorities said.

Polar sciences experts at an Italian government-run research center estimated that the Marmolada glacier could disappear entirely in the next 25-30 years if current climatic trends continue.

Between 2004 and 2015, the glacier lost 30% of its volume and 22% of its area.

People whose livelihoods are entwined with the mountain offered their own observations. Carlo Budel, manager of alpine hut on the side of Marmolada, recalled that the glacier was not covered with snow last month.

"Last year, when I moved to the hut on June 1st, it took me half a day only to enter because the hut was all covered in snow,” he said. “But this year, I opened the main door in just 30 minutes.”

___

Andrea Rosa and Paolo Santalucia contributed to this report.

___

Combined Shape Caption A vie of the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A vie of the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

