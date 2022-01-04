Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, she couldn't pursue charges under New York law against Cuomo stemming from allegations from two women that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, she couldn't pursue charges under New York law against Cuomo stemming from allegations from two women that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

National & World News
33 minutes ago
Albany's top prosecutor says he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behavior toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France
14m ago
French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic
15m ago
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
30m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top