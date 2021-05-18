Prosecutor says deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force, District Attorney Andrew Womble told a news conference. He said he would not be filing criminal charges against any of the deputies, who were trying to take Brown into custody while serving drug-related warrants at his house.

“I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to put their lives in danger," Womble said, referring to Brown's car. He added that he found that “Brown's actions and conduct were indeed dangerous by the time of the shooting. ... Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others."