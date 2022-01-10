Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states

After stories about Meyung’s arrest, individuals from other states contacted case investigators about potential criminal law violations regarding Meyung and other children, Pinkston said.

WTVC-TV reports the Tennessee charges involve three children. An affidavit says two children accused Meyung of locking them inside a bus and sexually assaulting one of them, according to the station. Another child told his father he he had engaged in inappropriate behavior with Meyung, who was a family friend, WTVC-TV reported.

Pinkston urged anyone with information about Meyung to contact Homeland Security Investigations.

Meyung remains jailed in Hamilton County in southeastern Tennessee. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.