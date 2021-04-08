Prominent Alabama GOP secretary of state won't run in '22

"I will not be a candidate because of choices I have made and the decisions I have made that were not in the best interest of me or my family," Merrill, 57, told The Associated Press in a phone interview. Merrill declined to go into much detail but had told media outlet al.com that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman outside his marriage.

Merrill announced his decision in a statement issued from his office. The announcement ended speculation that Merrill might run for the U.S. Senate or another position next year.