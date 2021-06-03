Prolific inning: Dodgers score 11 in 1st against Cardinals

St. Louis starter Carlos Martínez went two-thirds of an inning. He faced 12 batters and was lifted when a walk to Turner loaded the bases. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Dodgers scored 11 or more runs in an inning in a regular-season game was Aug. 8, 1954, when Brooklyn had 13 in the eighth inning in a 20-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The last time they scored at least 11 runs in the first in a regular-season contest was when they put up 15 on May 21, 1952, also against Cincinnati.

It is also the most runs scored in an inning in a major-league, regular-season game since the Atlanta Braves had 11 in the second inning against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9, 2020.

The last time the Cardinals allowed a double-digit inning was the second inning on April 13, 2000, against Colorado, when the Rockies scored 10.

___

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams leaps but can't catch a grand slam from Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is met at home plate by Austin Barnes (15) after Bellinger's grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez