Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe out at right-wing org

The announcement comes after the group's executive director and several board members put out a statement last week saying that “a number of our staff members provided leadership with some verbal feedback describing real management concerns regarding the treatment of people and our internal processes.”

Project Veritas, which identifies itself as a news organization, is best known for its hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians. O'Keefe founded the nonprofit group 13 years ago, and its most recent IRS filings provided to charity regulators in Florida show it brought in more than $20 million in revenue in 2021.

Last year, two Florida residents pleaded guilty to selling a diary and other items from President Joe Biden's daughter to Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said. As part of its investigation, the FBI searched the group's New York offices and the homes of some employees in 2021.

Neither Project Veritas nor any staffers have been charged with a crime, and the group has said its activities were protected by the First Amendment.