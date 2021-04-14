Profits at Goldman Sachs surge in 1Q, helped by trading

The jump in profits is similar to that seen at JPMorgan Chase, which also reported its results on Wednesday, although unlike JPMorgan, Goldman's results did not benefit from a release from its loan-loss reserves of any significant amount.

The New York-based company had a profit of $6.71 billion, or $18.80 a share, compared to a profit of $1.12 billion, or $3.11 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were much better than the $10.20-per-share profit that analysts had forecast, according to FactSet.