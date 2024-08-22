Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz prepares to cap Day 3 of DNC
Professor Pete? Former Trojans, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returning to USC to teach a class

Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California as a teacher
FILE - Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll becomes emotional as he speaks during a media availability after it was announced he will not return as head coach next season, Jan. 10, 2024, at the NFL football team's headquarters in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California — as a teacher.

Carroll told KJR-FM on Tuesday that he plans to teach a class at USC in the spring, and the university confirmed Wednesday the championship-winning football coach’s return in some role.

“We are excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students,” the school said in a statement. “We are working on the details and hope to share more specifics later.”

The 72-year-old Carroll coached USC through the Trojans’ best stretch of the past half-century from 2001-09. Carroll’s teams went 97-19 and won two national championships while reestablishing USC as a national power.

He left USC in late 2009 for the Seattle Seahawks, coaching them to a 137-89 record over the past 14 seasons with two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise’s only NFL championship. Carroll is one of only three head coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a college football national title.

Carroll was dismissed by the Seahawks in January despite finishing with a winning record in 11 of his last 12 seasons. Owner Jody Allen said Carroll would become an advisor to the team, but Carroll told KJR that he hasn’t done much advising.

USC hasn’t recaptured its powerhouse form in the 15 seasons since Carroll’s departure, employing six head coaches and struggling to win consistently despite rosters frequently stacked with NFL-level talent. The Trojans have won only one conference title and appeared in three major bowls since Carroll's departure.

Current coach Lincoln Riley is coming off a disappointing 2023 season in which the Trojans went 8-5 despite the presence of Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

Carroll also told KJR that he hasn't ruled out coaching again, but he isn't actively seeking a new coaching job.

