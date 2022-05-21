Profar: SF fans `worst in league' after ball, bottle thrown

In the seventh, an aluminum beer bottle ended up on the field as Profar chased Luis Gonzalez's double into the left-field corner. After the play, an angry Profar tossed the bottle aside and gestured repeatedly toward the stands.

“I was really mad. I’m a happy guy but when I get mad it’s different. That thing got me really mad,” Profar said after the game. “It’s very dangerous. I’m not watching. They can hit me in the back of the head. You can get a concussion or something.”

Profar said it was even more frustrating that at first it seemed nobody tried to curtail the fans' behavior. Then teammate Manny Machado spoke to an umpire and a security guard.

“I think they did something after. I saw a lot of security,” Profar said.

Booed all night, Profar finished with three hits as San Diego won 8-7 in 10 innings.

“Pretty wild. It’s pretty hostile here,” Padres teammate Wil Myers said. “Every time you come play, the fans are very engaged in the game. I don’t agree with what they were doing tonight, but this is who they kind of are. Tough place to play, good environment.”

San Diego manager Bob Melvin said the fans' behavior was “uncalled for.”

“Everybody knows that,” he said. “How you control that, I’m not sure, but for it to happen a second time wasn’t cool.”

Last month, some fans in the notoriously rowdy right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium pelted Cleveland Guardians outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene immediately after New York rallied for a walk-off win.

Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd. Security personnel joined the effort to quell the disturbance.

Earlier in the game, Guardians outfielder Myles Straw had climbed the chain-link fence in left to confront face-to-face at least one fan, while another fan nearby made a derogatory gesture.

Straw called Yankee Universe the “worst fan base on the planet,” and the next day the Yankees said they increased security in the stands.

