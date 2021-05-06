Productivity rebounds at solid 5.4% rate in first quarter

Productivity increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in the first quarter, recovering from a 3.8% rate of decline in the fourth quarter of last year, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Labor costs fell at a 0.3% rate in the first quarter following a 5.6% jump in the fourth.

It was the biggest quarterly rise in productivity since an 11.2% surge in the second quarter of last year. That period was skewed because it showed how the tremendous speed at which millions of jobs evaporated during the pandemic outpaced even the output of those workers.