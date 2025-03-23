Nation & World News
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke roll past Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Tyrese Proctor had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 25 points to continue his recent tear, helping No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor couldn't miss. And top-seeded Duke showed the toughness to push back when pushed.

Proctor had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 25 points to continue his recent tear, helping Duke beat Baylor 89-66 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Blue Devils (33-3), the East Region headliners who faced little drama in two home-state wins to secure a spot in the Sweet 16.

“For us to win by this margin, I think this speaks to the level of killer instinct that our guys have, the competitiveness and the connectivity,” coach Jon Scheyer said.

Duke will face either Oregon or Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Proctor, a junior, made 7 of 8 3-pointers — his third straight game with at least six 3s and an abrupt turnaround after going 0 for 10 in his first two Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament games. He made 9 of 10 shots overall Sunday.

“I think it's just my preparation, just behind the scenes putting in the work and trusting myself,” Proctor said.

Duke shot 64.4% to set a program record for a tournament game, hit 12 3-pointers and turned it over just six times.

“You look at it and the analytics showed they didn't have any weaknesses,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said, adding: “They're blessed because they have size and length and skill.”

Freshman V.J. Edgecombe scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Bears (20-15), who haven’t reached the tournament’s second weekend since Drew’s team won it all in the Indianapolis bubble in 2021.

Duke took over in the 7 1/2 minutes before halftime, outscoring Baylor 24-6 with clean offensive execution while also holding up better against the Bears' relentless work on the offensive glass that upped the physicality of the game. That included Flagg getting poked in the right eye and teammate Mason Gillis picking up a red scratch stretching from the right side of his neck around toward his throat during a rebounding scrum.

Duke led 47-30 at the half, and Baylor got no closer than 13 points afterward. The Bears shot 36.8% and hung around by taking an 18-3 edge in offensive rebounding, which gave them 23 more shots than Duke.

“If you go into a game and you say you’re going to outrebound somebody 18-3 on the offensive glass and only going to have five turnovers, you’d probably feel pretty good about that,” Drew said.

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears opened the tournament by holding off eighth-seeded Mississippi State on Friday, but they were ousted in the second round for the fourth straight year.

Duke: The Blue Devils were playing about a half-hour's drive from their Durham campus, though the building had been the site of some unusual struggles. Duke had lost seven of 11 games at Lenovo Center entering the tournament, six coming in trips to Atlantic Coast Conference neighbor N.C. State and the other a first-round March Madness loss to 14-seed Mercer in 2014. But Duke cruised right along this time, starting with Friday's win against 16-seed Mount St. Mary's, as Flagg had a smooth return from an ankle injury.

Hello again

The game marked a reunion between guard Jeremy Roach and his former Duke program. Roach played four seasons at Duke, including the Final Four run in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's farewell season and Scheyer's first two years as Coach K's successor.

Roach had seven points and three rebounds Sunday.

Jawing

The game included a testy moment when Baylor reserve big man Marino Dubravcic was called for a flagrant-1 foul after hooking the right arm of Duke defender Patrick Ngongba, then dragging him to the court in a tangled pile.

As the 6-foot-10 Dubravcic got to his feet, he traded words with the 6-9 Flagg as the two loomed over official Brian O'Connell, who stood between them.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after dunking during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Jeremy Roach reacts to their loss against Duke in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor celebrates after scoring against Baylor during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Sion James dunks over Baylor forward Norchad Omier during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg watches from the bench during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Robert Wright III shoots over Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) and center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg drives to the basket between Baylor guard Jalen Celestine and guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Jayden Nunn and Duke guard Caleb Foster chase a loose ball during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells during the first half against Duke in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Kon Knueppel drives to the basket past Baylor forward Norchad Omier during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke center Patrick Ngongba II loses his shoe as he shoots between Baylor guard Robert Wright III and guard Langston Love, right, during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Sion James dunks over Baylor forward Norchad Omier during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Langston Love (13) watches as the time on the game clock winds down and reacts to his team's loss to Duke in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives past Baylor guard Robert Wright III (1) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

