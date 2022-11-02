Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets

Boeing last recorded $100 billion in revenue in 2018. The first of the Max crashes occurred in October of that year, followed more than a year later by the pandemic, and accompanied by cost overruns to build training jets, refueling tankers, a space vehicle and new Air Force One presidential jets for the government.

Last week, Boeing reported a $3.3 billion third-quarter loss on disappointing revenue and huge charges for the government programs. Its debt stood at $57 billion, up from $19 billion in mid-2019.

Company officials said at the investor presentation that they can generate cash instead of burning more of it this year. Calhoun ruled out issuing new stock -- which would dilute the value of current shares – to pay down debt.

To hit its goals – the first financial guidance Boeing has offered since 2019 – the company will have to dramatically boost production and delivery of the Max and the 787, both of which have been held up for extensive periods in recent years to fix design and manufacturing flaws.

Boeing is under pressure to come up with a successor to the 737, a workhorse of short, domestic routes that is more than 50 years old. Calhoun said it won’t build a new model until the middle of next decade because the technology for such a plane is still evolving.