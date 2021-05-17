Pro-secession parties in Catalonia agree on new coalition

If unresolved, the political stalemate would have automatically led to a new election.

In a statement Monday, ERC and Together for Catalonia apologized for the delay in reaching an agreement.

Their aim, the parties wrote, is "to serve the country and its people in the best possible way, to govern for all and to advance towards the common goal of independence in the form of the Catalan Republic.”

Spanish government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, welcomed that a repeated election is no longer on the table and said that central authorities are hoping the upcoming Catalan government “abandons unilateral means” to achieve independence.

“We know where those lead us and that's nothing good,” Montero told Cadena SER radio, in reference to a banned Catalonia independence referendum and failed independence declaration over 3 years ago that resulted in the ousting and prosecution of the region's separatist leaders.

Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state, while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.