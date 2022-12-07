ajc logo
X

Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night

The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night.

A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Rams 10 this season, tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for most by a defending Super Bowl champion.

With plenty of games remaining, the Rams (3-9) are well on their way to double-digit losses after hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy last season.

Whether it’s Baker Mayfield, John Wolford or Bryce Perkins under center for the Rams, Pro Picks says they have no chance against the resurgent Raiders (5-7).

Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have led Las Vegas to three straight wins to get within two games of the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

The Raiders have to keep winning to have any chance of reaching the postseason. They're 6 1/2-point favorites against the Rams, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

RAIDERS, 27-16

Tampa Bay (plus 3 1/2) at San Francisco

Tom Brady saved the Buccaneers (6-6) again on Monday night. He grew up in the Bay area, going to Candlestick Park, rooting for Joe Montana and the 49ers. Brock Purdy filled in nicely for Jimmy Garoppolo last week and San Francisco (8-4) can win with its strong defense and run game. But this one means a lot for Brady, who won his only game in San Francisco in 2016.

UPSET SPECIAL: BUCCANEERS, 19-16

Carolina (plus 3 1/2) at Seattle

Geno Smith is an MVP candidate and the Seahawks (7-5) are legitimate playoff contenders while the Panthers (4-8) are playing for draft positioning.

BEST BET: SEAHAWKS, 24-16

Houston (plus 16 1/2) at Dallas

The Cowboys put up 54 points against the Colts. They won’t need that many to cover this one.

COWBOYS, 34-10

Minnesota (plus 2 1/2) at Detroit

The level of disrespect the Vikings (10-2) receive from oddsmakers is astonishing. Minnesota is clearly a far better team than the Lions (5-7), but this line sways the pick.

LIONS, 27-23

New York Jets (plus 9 1/2) at Buffalo

The Jets (7-5) beat the Bills (9-3) with Zach Wilson. They’ll keep it close with Mike White.

BILLS, 26-20

Baltimore (plus 2 1/2) at Pittsburgh

With Lamar Jackson, the Ravens (8-4) are an easy pick. With Tyler Huntley, the Steelers (5-7) have a better chance to get closer to avoiding Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.

STEELERS, 21-20

Philadelphia (minus 6 1/2) at New York Giants

Jalen Hurts has done it all for the Eagles (11-1) and should be the MVP front-runner going into this week. The Giants (7-4-1) just don’t have enough firepower on offense.

EAGLES, 27-17

Cleveland (plus 6 1/2) at Cincinnati

Deshaun Watson had a sloppy debut, but the Browns (5-7) would’ve defeated the lowly Texans without any quarterback. Joe Burrow and the Bengals (8-4) are rolling with a chance at first place in the AFC North.

BENGALS, 30-16

Jacksonville (plus 4 1/2) at Tennessee

The Titans (7-5) need to stop a two-game losing streak. Expect the Jaguars (4-8) team that beat the Raiders and Ravens to show up instead of the one that got demolished by the Lions.

TITANS, 23-22

Kansas City (minus 9 1/2) at Denver

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs (9-3) aren’t happy after losing to the Bengals. That’s bad news for the dreadful Broncos (3-9).

CHIEFS, 27-13

Miami (minus 3) at Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-4) aim for a better result in California after losing to the Niners. The inconsistent Chargers (6-6) are desperate for a win to improve their playoff hopes.

CHARGERS, 24-23

New England (minus 1 1/2) at Arizona

The Patriots (6-6) are fading after losing two in a row. The Cardinals (4-8) already are cooked.

PATRIOTS, 24-20

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 11-3. Against spread: 8-6.

Season: Straight up: 117-77. Against spread: 98-92-4.

Thursday: Straight up: 10-5. Against spread: 6-9.

Monday: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 6-8.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-6. Against spread: 7-6.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-9. Against spread: 6-6-1.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Editors' Picks

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech scholarship drive raises goal to $3.5 million3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ayinde Eley, Charlie Thomas make AP’s All-ACC team
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ayinde Eley, Charlie Thomas make AP’s All-ACC team
6h ago

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Audrey McAvoy

Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
3m ago
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
4m ago
Biden set to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
5h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
6h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top